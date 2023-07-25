PM asks IFS Officer Trainees to study success of Aspirational District Programme

Left Menu

Prime Minister engaged in a wide-ranging interaction with the Officer Trainees and asked them about their experience so far, after joining the government service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Officer Trainees of the 2022 Batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today.

Prime Minister engaged in a wide-ranging interaction with the Officer Trainees and asked them about their experience so far, after joining the government service. The Officer Trainees shared their learnings during the course of their training including in village visit, Bharat darshan and Armed Forces attachment. They also informed the Prime Minister about the transformational impact of many welfare schemes of the government like the Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Awas Yojna, which they witnessed first-hand.

Prime Minister spoke about the focus of the government towards attaining saturation of welfare schemes and how it has resulted in reaching out to every needy person without any discrimination. He exhorted the Officer Trainees to study the implementation and success of the Aspirational District Programme as this understanding can be of help in assisting the countries of the Global South in their developmental trajectory.

Prime Minister also discussed India's G20 presidency and asked the Officer Trainees about their experience of attending G20 meetings. Speaking about environmental issues, Prime Minister elaborated about the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for environment) and said that the issue of climate change can be tackled effectively by lifestyle change by everyone.

(With Inputs from PIB)

