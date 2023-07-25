Meghalaya Additional Advocate General appointed additional judge of HC
Meghalaya's Additional Advocate General Biswadeep Bhattacharjee was on Tuesday appointed as an additional judge of the state high court.
According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, he has been appointed as an additional judge for a period of two years.
Bhattacharjee has been holding the office of Additional Advocate General of Meghalaya since 2018.
Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges, or what is popularly called 'permanent judges'.
