31 QCOs on Geotextiles and Protective textiles notified by Ministry

Ministry of Textiles, under its flagship scheme National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), organized the 6th National Conclave on Standards & Regulations in association with FICCI and BIS, emphasizing on importance of Standards, Quality regulations & Rationalization of HSN codes for Technical Textiles in India here today.

The event encompassed 5 technical sessions focusing on Standards and Regulations under specialized areas of Technical Textiles like Protective textiles, Geotextiles, Build tech, Oekotech, Medical textiles and in other emerging areas of Technical Textiles. There was a Special Session also discussing rationalization of HSN codes & standards and implementation of QCOs.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) released 4 new standards during the conclave - (i) IS 18266 : 2023, Textiles — Medical Respirator — Specification, (ii) IS 18309 : 2023 Geosynthetics — Prefabricated Vertical Drains for Quick Consolidation of Very Soft Plastic Soil — Specification, (iii) IS 18158 : 2023 Textile — Floor Covering - Artificial Grass Carpet made of Synthetic Yarn for Landscape — Specification and (iv) IS 18161 : 2023, Textiles — Light Weight Jute Sacking Bags for Packing 50 kg Mustard Seed, Niger Seed and Ragi — Specification.

More than 150 participants attended the conclave including officials and representatives from Central Ministries, user Departments of Central and State Governments,

Institutes, industry leaders, scientific experts, researchers, and professionals related to technical textiles across various categories.

Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, highlighted that there has been a considerable progress made on standards in Technical Textiles. Quality standards are critical for technical textile products, as these products are highly specialized and technical in nature. Continuous formulation and revision of the standards for each product category and segment significantly impacts the consumption of technical textile products in India.

She opined that to amplify the production of Technical Textiles products, it is imperative to map them with the relevant HSN codes which will facilitate the streamlining of trade tracking and alignment with the HSN mapping requirements. These steps will also support effective implementation of flagship schemes of Ministry of Textiles like, PM MITRA, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

A collaborative approach between Certification Agencies, Research Organizations, Industry, Academia and Ministry is imperative to work together in identification of gaps and meeting the standardization needs for the growth of the sector, she further added.

Shri. Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, emphasized on the importance of effective implementation of QCOs and introduction of new standards for technical textiles, especially in consonance with global standards, while setting the context for the conclave. Further, 32 new technical textiles’ HSN codes has been notified in April 2023, beyond the list of already notified 207 HSN Codes, he further added. He also highlighted that a Technical Committee for Rationalization of HSN Codes for Technical Textiles has already been formed.

Regarding releasing of new QCOs, he mentioned that 2 QCOs for 31 technical textile items under Geotextiles and Protective textiles were notified and will come in-effect from 7th October 2023. In addition, Ministry has also undertaken the task to notify QCOs for 56 technical textile items including 22 Agro textiles, 6 Medical textiles, among others, he further added.

He opined that QCOs are vital for ensuring specified standards of quality, safety and reliability of products in technical textiles. Ministry has embarked on the journey to implement QCOs in technical textiles in a phased manner.

Besides, he urged the industry to recommend for any need for new QCOs, development of new product specifications standards, rationalization of existing HSN Codes and introduction of new HSN Codes for technical textiles, among others.

Shri H J S Pasricha, Scientist- F & Deputy Director General- Certification & CSMD, BIS stated the Textiles Division of BIS has published more than 1500 standards for textiles, out of which about 600 standards are on the technical textiles and its test methods.

To fast-track the process of releasing standards, BIS is maintaining the P membership on the Textiles (ISO/TC 38), Textiles machinery (ISO/TC 72), Geosynthetics (ISO/TC 221), Menstrual Products ISO/TC 338, Personal safety (ISO/TC 94) committees and its sub committees at ISO and is taking extensive process reforms to enhance the participation of Indian experts at ISO/IEC level by taking leadership role in various ISO/IEC technical committees, subcommittees, panels and working groups.

Shri Manmohan Singh, Co-Chair FICCI-Textiles and Technical Textiles Committee highlighted that there is huge potential in the country for Technical Textiles both for investments and consumption. It is vital to understand and establish robust standards and regulations that foster growth, ensure quality and safety.

He also mentioned National technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), a flagship mission under Ministry of Textiles is supporting the sector in significant ways..

