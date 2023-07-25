Delhi property dealer shot dead near Badarpur border

A 30-year-old Delhi-based property dealer was shot dead on Tuesday during an argument with two men near the Badarpur border, police said.

The incident took place in front of a liquor vend. Police have registered a case of murder and arrested the duo accused, they said.

According to police, it was around 2 am on Tuesday when Inspector Vinit Kumar, the SHO of Sarai police station, found a man lying unconscious during patrolling.

He was alive and bleeding from head. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, the SHO said.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar, resident of Mithapur in Delhi, who used to work as a property dealer.

He was identified through his mobile phone which was kept in his pocket. The police registered a case and scanned CCTV footage of the nearby area. In the footage, three men were seen arguing and manhandling Ravi Kumar. Later, two o them sped away on a scooty.

''The police have arrested both the accused, Jagdish alias Jaggi and Charan alias Chand, who are residents of Jaitpur. We are questioning the accused,'' said Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh.

