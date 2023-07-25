Left Menu

Couple commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Rajasthan’s Pali

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:16 IST
Couple commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Rajasthan’s Pali
  • Country:
  • India

A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Rajasthan's Pali district on Tuesday, police said.

Ashok Vyas (55) and his wife Meena Vyas (50), residents of Pali's old housing board, died after jumping in front of the Jodhpur-Indore Express near Jodhpur Road Gumti, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Sadar) Satyanarayan Rajpurohit.

A suicide note was found near the bodies of the couple. The matter is related to their daughter's marriage, which has to be further investigated, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023