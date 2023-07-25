Left Menu

Woman arrested for trying to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh's mother

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:25 IST
Woman arrested for trying to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh's mother
  • Country:
  • India

A female caregiver of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's brother was arrested here on Tuesday for trying to extort money from his mother by threatening to implicate the family in a false case, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Yuvraj Singh's mother Shabnam Singh, the family had in 2022 hired Hema Kaushik as the caregiver of Yuvraj Singh's brother Zorawar Singh suffering from depression for the past several years.

However, the woman was sacked just after 20 days for ''not being professional'', the police complaint stated.

In May, Hema Kaushik started calling and sending WhatsApp messages threatening to defame the family by implicating them in a false case and demanded Rs 40 lakh from them, it said.

Acting on the complaint, Gurugram police laid a trap and nabbed the accused while accepting Rs 5 lakh from Yuvraj Singh's mother. ''We are questioning the accused woman,'' said DCP (East) Nitish Aggarwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023