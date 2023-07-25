Woman arrested for trying to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh's mother
- Country:
- India
A female caregiver of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's brother was arrested here on Tuesday for trying to extort money from his mother by threatening to implicate the family in a false case, police said.
According to a complaint filed by Yuvraj Singh's mother Shabnam Singh, the family had in 2022 hired Hema Kaushik as the caregiver of Yuvraj Singh's brother Zorawar Singh suffering from depression for the past several years.
However, the woman was sacked just after 20 days for ''not being professional'', the police complaint stated.
In May, Hema Kaushik started calling and sending WhatsApp messages threatening to defame the family by implicating them in a false case and demanded Rs 40 lakh from them, it said.
Acting on the complaint, Gurugram police laid a trap and nabbed the accused while accepting Rs 5 lakh from Yuvraj Singh's mother. ''We are questioning the accused woman,'' said DCP (East) Nitish Aggarwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Aggarwal
- Rs 5
- Zorawar Singh
- Kaushik
- Shabnam Singh
- Rs 40
- Yuvraj Singh's
- Gurugram
- India
ALSO READ
Rain damages property by around Rs 4000 crore: Himachal CM Sukhu
Gold jumps Rs 400; silver zooms Rs 2,300
Evacuations underway in Pakistan’s Punjab as Chenab river water enters 40 villages of Jhang district
Kerala: Man cheated of Rs 40,000 over AI-based video call
DLF to invest Rs 400 cr as equity to develop Mumbai project in tie-up with Trident group