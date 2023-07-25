Punjab Police conducts cordon-and-search operation in Ferozepur range

The Punjab Police continued its operation against drug trafficking, anti-social elements and criminals in the state with a cordon-and-search operation in the Ferozepur range on Tuesday.

The special operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, according to an official release.

The development comes a day after a similar operation in the Bathinda range led to 41 arrests. The police also seized cash and narcotics from the arrested accused during the operation.

Tuesday's operation was conducted from 1 pm to 5 pm in the range's two police districts -- Ferozepur and Fazilka -- simultaneously. Senior superintendents of police were asked to plan the operation in a meticulous manner. The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon and Deputy Inspector General (Ferozepur Range) Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said police teams arrested 19 anti-social elements after registering 15 FIRs during the operation. The police also recovered Rs 13.96 lakh in cash and 320 grams of heroin. They impounded 27 vehicles of suspects.

Shukla said more than 1,300 police personnel carried out the operation in over 62 drug hotspots in both the districts.

