Left Menu

DGP, GOC discuss Kashmir security situation

The DGP and the GOC discussed various important aspects relating to the prevailing security scenario of the valley, the spokesman said.Singh lauded the synergy among different forces which he said has contributed immensely in foiling the ill intentions of Pakistan and the terrorists sent by it.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-07-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:45 IST
DGP, GOC discuss Kashmir security situation
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and General Officer Commanding of Army's 15 Corps Lt General Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday discussed measures to counter the new tactics adopted by Pakistan to push drugs, arms and terrorists into the valley.

Lt Gen Ghai called on Singh at the latter's office in police headquarters here.

''During their discussion, strengthening and augmenting of security measures in order to counter the new tactics of terrorists including infiltration, pushing of drugs and arms being adopted by Pakistan were discussed,'' a police spokesman said after the meeting. The DGP and the GOC discussed various important aspects relating to the prevailing security scenario of the valley, the spokesman said.

Singh lauded the synergy among different forces which he said has contributed immensely in foiling the ill intentions of Pakistan and the terrorists sent by it. The officers stressed the need for sharing of intelligence between the forces on a regular basis, and also stressed on conduct of joint operations to comb out the remnants of hidden terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global
4
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023