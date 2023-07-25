Israeli military acknowledges increase in requests from reservists to halt service
"There has been an increase in requests to halt reserve duty," Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told Israeli reporters, in remarks confirmed to Reuters by a military spokesman. The spokesman did not provide further details on the number of requests. "If reservists do not report for duty for a long duration, there will be damage done to the preparedness of the military," Hagari said.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's military spokesman on Tuesday acknowledged that requests from reservists to halt service had increased, a day after Israel passed a law which limits some Supreme Court oversight over government decisions. "There has been an increase in requests to halt reserve duty," Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told Israeli reporters, in remarks confirmed to Reuters by a military spokesman.
The spokesman did not provide further details on the number of requests. "If reservists do not report for duty for a long duration, there will be damage done to the preparedness of the military," Hagari said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hagari
- halt reserve duty
- Israeli
- Israel
- Brigadier General
- Supreme Court
- Daniel Hagari
ALSO READ
Bank of Israel Governor Yaron warns judicial reform passage could harm Israel's economy
Israel's Knesset gives first nod to contested Supreme Court bill
Israel’s occupied Palestinian territory morphed into open-air prison: UN expert
Protesters block Israel highways over new Supreme Court bill
Israeli authorities evict Palestinian family from Jerusalem home after decades-long legal battle