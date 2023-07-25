Left Menu

Israeli military acknowledges increase in requests from reservists to halt service

"There has been an increase in requests to halt reserve duty," Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told Israeli reporters, in remarks confirmed to Reuters by a military spokesman. The spokesman did not provide further details on the number of requests. "If reservists do not report for duty for a long duration, there will be damage done to the preparedness of the military," Hagari said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-07-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:49 IST
Israel's military spokesman on Tuesday acknowledged that requests from reservists to halt service had increased, a day after Israel passed a law which limits some Supreme Court oversight over government decisions.

The spokesman did not provide further details on the number of requests. "If reservists do not report for duty for a long duration, there will be damage done to the preparedness of the military," Hagari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

