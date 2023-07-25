Left Menu

Woman gang-raped in Gurugram hotel

A woman was allegedly raped by a man she met on a dating app and his friend at a hotel in sector 50 area here, police said on Tuesday.According to the victims complaint, she met the accused through a dating app who later invited her to the on June 29, police said.When she reached the hotel, the two men offered her food and she lost consciousness after having it, she alleged.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:02 IST
Woman gang-raped in Gurugram hotel
A woman was allegedly raped by a man she met on a dating app and his friend at a hotel in sector 50 area here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the victim's complaint, she met the accused through a dating app who later invited her to the on June 29, police said.

When she reached the hotel, the two men offered her food and she lost consciousness after having it, she alleged. "Taking advantage of this, they raped me and also made a video of the act. When I protested after regaining consciousness, the accused threatened to make her video viral. Somehow I returned home but now reached the police," she said in her complaint. An FIR was registered against two unknown accused under the section of gang rape at sector 50 police station, SHO Praveen Malik said, adding that a probe is underway in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

