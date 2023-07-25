Goa is facing challenge from new destinations like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain: tourism minister

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Tuesday that destinations like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are posing a challenge for the tourism sector in the coastal state.

Speaking on demands for grants for his department during the Monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, he said new tourism destinations are emerging elsewhere in the world. "These countries are a potential threat to us," he said, citing the example of Saudi Arabia which is working on the Red Sea Development project that is being completed before time. Bahrain is also developing as a preferred wedding destination, the minister said.

Tourism sector in Goa faced a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic but the footfall is now back to the pre-pandemic levels, Khaunte said ''We are privileged to have G20 tourism ministers' meeting in Goa. Every country has started moving towards tourism as an important sector," he said, adding that the state is exploring tourism potential beyond the beaches.

The government is also taking "some bitter steps" so that the future generations have sustainable tourism, he said.

"We have been known as a beach and party life destination. No one knows about the hinterland. The tourist today wants to explore wellness, spirituality," Khaunte added.

"We have to promote Goa beyond beaches. We can showcase hinterland, culture, tradition, cuisine. We are called the food capital of the country. We can look at village experiences, backwater. We can explore much more," the minister added.

Khaunte also said that 31 beach stretches in the state are cleaned on a regular basis. "As we are trying to build up a tourist security force, in the last one year, we arrested 465 touts, collecting a fine of Rs 13 lakh. We also need to have stricter laws against illegal touting," he added.

During the pandemic, the tourism industry in Goa realized that it was too much dependent on markets like the UK and Russia, he said. "Now we have to take advantage of Mopa airport without disturbing Dabolim Airport. We have tied up with 22 destinations in tier II and tier III cities which never had direct connectivity. International connectivity is still a challenge," he said, adding that the state has already reduced taxation on aviation fuel to attract more airlines.

