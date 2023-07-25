Left Menu

Indore trader ends life, leaves behind video blaming moneylenders for extreme step; 3 detained

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:31 IST
Indore trader ends life, leaves behind video blaming moneylenders for extreme step; 3 detained
A businessman allegedly committed suicide apparently after being harassed by three moneylenders over payment of pending amount and left behind a video blaming them for the extreme step here in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.

The three -- Shankar Sharma, Raju Pal and Sunil Raikwar -- were detained on Tuesday over the alleged suicide by Virendra Sen (35), an Indore-based spice trader, he said.

Sen, a resident of Azad Nagar, hanged himself at his house on Monday night, additional commissioner of police (ACP) Ashish Patel told PTI. The three moneylenders are being questioned in connection with the extreme step by the businessman, he said.

Before committing suicide, Sen left behind a video in which he is seen crying and saying he was ending his life as he was fed up with constant demand of the trio to pay their dues, Patel said.

A dispute involving a transaction of around Rs 12.5 lakh between the spice trader and the three moneylenders has come to light and a detailed probe into the matter was underway, the ACP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

