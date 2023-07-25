Mexico security forces 'collaborated' in student disappearances, report says

Mexican security forces at local, state and federal level knew about the 2014 abduction of 43 student teachers and were complicit in their disappearances, a report prepared by an independent investigatory panel said on Tuesday.

The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) - a panel appointed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights who were tasked with investigating the case - said in the report on one of Mexico's most notorious human rights scandals that the Army, Navy, police and intelligence agencies knew, minute by minute, where the student teachers were. "They all collaborated to make them disappear," GIEI panel member Carlos Beristain told a press conference ahead of the presentation of the group's final fact-finding report.

The Army said it had no comment. The Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mexico's armed forces have long denied having information about the disappearances. The 43 missing youths were part of a larger group of students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College that came under attack in the city of Iguala, Guerrero, the night of Sept. 26, 2014. Some of that group died at the scene or escaped.

In its initial findings, the previous government concluded the 43 had been kidnapped by corrupt police in cahoots with a local drug gang who believed the students had been infiltrated by members of a rival outfit. The gang then killed the students and burned their bodies, their report said. The GIEI and the current government says that account was riddled with errors and that officials hid information, using torture to obtain false testimonies, and that members of the armed forces were complicit in the disappearances.

After President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a trenchant critic of the previous administration, took office in 2018, he created a "truth commission" to look into the case and renewed the mandate of the GIEI, which had been formed in 2014. The investigation found that members of the Navy and the Army had carried out secret, unreported joint operations and manipulated information relevant to the case, according to the report published on Tuesday.

In the crucial hours after the students went missing, at least 500 calls about the incident were recorded at a government security surveillance center, the report said. Meanwhile, soldiers who had initially testified they were in their barracks that night were linked to locations where the students are believed to have been taken, it also found.

The Army and Navy also secretly arrested five suspects in the case who were believed to have been missing until now, the report argued, using documents, photographs and testimonies. Experts also found discrepancies over the Army's reporting of the discovery of the body of Julio Cesar Mondragon, one of the Ayotzinapa students who died that night. The institution told the GIEI the differences were an "involuntary error."

The remains of only three of the 43 have been formally identified. The GIEI said the motive behind the disappearances remains unclear.

