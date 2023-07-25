US announces $400 mln in security aid for Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:39 IST
The United States will provide up to $400 mln in additional security assistance for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.
The new aid will include air defense munitions, armored vehicles and anti-armor weapons, it said in a statement.
