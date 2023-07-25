Left Menu

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin in Ladakh

The celebrations begin at Lamochen view point where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls.Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest.After that, a cultural programme was held which was graced by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

The two-day event to mark Vijay Diwas and commemorate the martyrdom of the 559 soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war kicked-started here on Tuesday. The celebrations begin at Lamochen view point where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest.

After that, a cultural programme was held which was graced by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande. Later in the evening, tributes were offered at the Kargil War Memorial here. The Army chief, many current and former top army officers were also present on the occasion.

With a view to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers during 'Operation Vijay', 559 lamps, each symbolising a braveheart, were lit at the Veer Bhoomi.

The Army chief also felicitated the families of the fallen soldiers. The celebration, known as Shaurya Sandhya, commenced with an emotional rendition of patriotic songs by Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Fusion Band. The solemn ceremony was also attended by a number of general public and military dignitaries, Veer Naris, Veer Matas and War Heroes of Kargil. The memorable event was a tribute to great sacrifices made by our brave soldiers in service of the Nation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to pay homage at the war memorial on Wednesday.

