Villagers kill man, suspecting him to be a witcraft practitioner

A 55-year-old man was killed allegedly by some villagers on suspicion of being a witchcraft practitioner in Odishas Kendrapara district, police said on Tuesday. The family members of the deceased Mani Charan Sahu have filed a complaint with the Pattamundai rural police station.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:56 IST
A 55-year-old man was killed allegedly by some villagers on suspicion of being a witchcraft practitioner in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Tuesday. The family members of the deceased Mani Charan Sahu have filed a complaint with the Pattamundai rural police station. Police have registered a case and search is on to arrest the culprits, who are absconding.

''Police have constituted a team to nab them from their hideouts. We have filed a case against all the accused persons named in the FIR under sections -302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC and under sec 4 of Odisha Prevention of Witch-hunting Act, 2013'', said Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Pattamundai, Sandhyarani Beura.

The incident took place in Bantapatana village on Monday night.

