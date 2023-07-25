Mexican army hid key documents in missing students case-expert panel

Documents concealed by the Mexican Defense Ministry showed where 17 of the 43 students who went missing in 2014 were taken, according to new findings on the case by a panel of international experts presented on Tuesday.

The documents also showed who had participated in attacks on the students, the panel said during a press conference. Mexico's armed forces have long denied having information about the disappearances.

