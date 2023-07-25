Left Menu

Mexican army hid key documents in missing students case-expert panel

Updated: 25-07-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:04 IST
Documents concealed by the Mexican Defense Ministry showed where 17 of the 43 students who went missing in 2014 were taken, according to new findings on the case by a panel of international experts presented on Tuesday.

The documents also showed who had participated in attacks on the students, the panel said during a press conference. Mexico's armed forces have long denied having information about the disappearances.

