US announces $400 million in security aid for Ukraine

The United States will provide up to $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday. The new aid, which was previously reported by Reuters, will include Hornet drones made by FLIR Systems, air defense munitions, armored vehicles and anti-armor weapons.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:10 IST
The United States will provide up to $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday.

The new aid, which was previously reported by Reuters, will include Hornet drones made by FLIR Systems, air defense munitions, armored vehicles and anti-armor weapons. Among the items, Hornet drones will be sent to Ukraine for the first time.

The package is funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency. The material will come from U.S. excess inventory. This is the 43rd security assistance package approved by the United States for Ukraine. More than $43 billion in U.S. military aid has been provided since Russia's invasion in 2022.

