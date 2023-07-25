Rape accused absconding for more than 4 years arrested by police
PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A rape accused who was absconding for more than four years was arrested by police from Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, an officer said.
The accused had allegedly raped a 34-year-old married woman four years ago in front of her two children. He was absconding since then.
Acting on the tip-off, police arrested Maheswar Sahoo (55), from his house in Kalasapur village, said the Inspector of Nikirai police station, Jyotimayee Sethi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kendrapara
- Odisha
- Jyotimayee Sethi
- Maheswar Sahoo
- Kalasapur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha: Final leg of Grassroot League Championship commences at Kalinga Stadium
Odisha man murdered fortnight after wedding
Odisha to provide financial assistance to poor ST, SC students
Odisha to provide free uniforms to classes 9 and 10 students of govt schools
Odisha: Panic strikes passengers of Vivek Express after spotting smoke under coach