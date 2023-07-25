US State Dept says there will not be any cut or stoppage of military aid to Israel
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:18 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said there will not be any cut or stoppage of military aid to Israel after the hard-right government's ratification of initial judicial changes that critics fear will endanger independence of the courts.
"There is not going to be any cut or stoppage of military aid, and that is because our commitment to Israel and our commitment to Israel's security is ironclad," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
