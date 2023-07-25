Left Menu

NIA court in J-K's Kulgam issues non-bailable warrant against LeT terrorist

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:28 IST
  • India

An NIA court in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar.

The case pertains to the killing of two non-local labourers in 2021 at Larm Ganjipora in the south Kashmir district. ''The NIA court in Kulgam has issued a non-bailable warrant against an active terrorist involved in multiple criminal activities, including in Case FIR No. 252/2021 of police station Qazigund,'' a police spokesperson said.

The court was requested to issue the non-bailable warrant as the accused has been evading arrest, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

