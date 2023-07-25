NIA court in J-K's Kulgam issues non-bailable warrant against LeT terrorist
- Country:
- India
An NIA court in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar.
The case pertains to the killing of two non-local labourers in 2021 at Larm Ganjipora in the south Kashmir district. ''The NIA court in Kulgam has issued a non-bailable warrant against an active terrorist involved in multiple criminal activities, including in Case FIR No. 252/2021 of police station Qazigund,'' a police spokesperson said.
The court was requested to issue the non-bailable warrant as the accused has been evading arrest, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Basit Ahmad Dar
- Lashkar-e-Taiba
- Larm Ganjipora
- Jammu
- Qazigund
- Kashmir
- Kulgam
- south Kashmir
ALSO READ
Amarnath Yatra remains suspended for 4th consecutive day from Jammu
Amarnath Yatra resumes from Jammu after 3-day suspension
Joint security review meeting held in Jammu
DGP Singh takes stock of Jammu-Srinagar highway, reviews restoration work
Three non-locals shot at, shifted to hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district: Officials.