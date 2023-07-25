Left Menu

Two held for trying to extort bizman in gangster Rajesh Bawana's name in Gurugram

The police also recovered two mobile phones used to threaten the businessman.The arrested accused were identified as Sumit 22, a resident of Dighal village in Haryanas Jhajjar district, and Ajay Kumar 24 of Gandra village in Rohtak district.On Sunday, the businessman, a Palam Vihar resident, lodged a complaint alleging that he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number and the caller, who posed as Bawana, demanded Rs 50 lakh.

Two men were arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh from a local businessman in the name of gangster Rajesh Bawana, police said on Tuesday. The police also recovered two mobile phones used to threaten the businessman.

The arrested accused were identified as Sumit (22), a resident of Dighal village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, and Ajay Kumar (24) of Gandra village in Rohtak district.

On Sunday, the businessman, a Palam Vihar resident, lodged a complaint alleging that he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number and the caller, who posed as Bawana, demanded Rs 50 lakh. The caller also threatened to kill him if he did not pay.

An FIR was registered against unidentified accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station. The police arrested the accused from the Palam Vihar area late on Monday.

The arrested accused revealed that they were in the private finance business and had run up debt. The complainant was known to them and they hatched the plan to extort him. After sending a QR code on the businessman's WhatsApp, the pair demanded the money in the name of Bawana, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

Sumit has a criminal record and he was booked in a robbery case and the Arms Act at Bhiwani Sadar police station, the police said.

