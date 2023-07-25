SGPC delegation meets Anurag Thakur, asks him to expedite satellite channel process

A delegation of the SGPC on Tuesday met Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in Delhi in connection with setting up its own satellite channel for broadcasting Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

During the meeting, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation headed by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami also handed over a letter to Thakur, requesting him to expedite the process of SGPC's satellite channel.

Dhami said after the Sikh religious body started its own YouTube channel, efforts are being made to establish a satellite channel.

''The Union Minister has been informed so that the process can be completed soon. There has been a long-standing demand of the 'Sangat' (community) from across the globe for establishing a channel, and the SGPC is committed to fulfilling it,'' said Dhami in a statement.

Thakur assured the delegation to take the process forward with serious consideration, said the statement. The delegation also included SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, and members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Kulwant Singh Mannan and Sarvan Singh Kular. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash was also present during the meeting.

The SGPC on Sunday had launched its YouTube channel for the broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

After the SGPC appealed to PTC Channel, often linked to the Badal family, to continue broadcasting the sacred hymns until the Sikh body's own satellite channel was established, the private channel had agreed to it.

The SGPC's agreement with GNext Media (PTC channel) expired on Sunday. The AAP-led state government and the SGPC have locked horns over the live broadcast of Gurbani from the Sikh shrine in Amritsar.

While the SGPC asserts that the broadcast rights of Gurbani should be reserved for the apex Sikh body only, Mann has sought its free telecast on TV channels.

