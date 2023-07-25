UP court sentences man to death for raping, killing 9-year-old girl
A POCSO court here on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to a man for raping and killing a minor girl and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh on him.
Elaborating further about the case, Jamunapar SHO Suraj Sharma said that the matter pertains to August 31, 2020, when a resident of a village had lodged a complaint with the police that her daughter along with her cousin had gone to a village shop, but had not returned. The convict -- Banvari -- had lured the nine-year-old girl and her body was found in a jungle the next day.
When Banvari was questioned, he admitted to his crimes, saying that he raped the girl and then killed her fearing that he could be identified.
A case was registered against Banvari under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.
Special prosecutor Alka Sharma said that after hearing the matter, Additional Session Judge Ram Kishor considered the matter as ''rarest of rare'' case, and sentenced Banvari to death.
Sharma also said that the court imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh on Banvari, of which 80 per cent amount be given to family members of the deceased.
