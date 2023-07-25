Left Menu

UP court sentences man to death for raping, killing 9-year-old girl

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:43 IST
UP court sentences man to death for raping, killing 9-year-old girl
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court here on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to a man for raping and killing a minor girl and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh on him.

Elaborating further about the case, Jamunapar SHO Suraj Sharma said that the matter pertains to August 31, 2020, when a resident of a village had lodged a complaint with the police that her daughter along with her cousin had gone to a village shop, but had not returned. The convict -- Banvari -- had lured the nine-year-old girl and her body was found in a jungle the next day.

When Banvari was questioned, he admitted to his crimes, saying that he raped the girl and then killed her fearing that he could be identified.

A case was registered against Banvari under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Special prosecutor Alka Sharma said that after hearing the matter, Additional Session Judge Ram Kishor considered the matter as ''rarest of rare'' case, and sentenced Banvari to death.

Sharma also said that the court imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh on Banvari, of which 80 per cent amount be given to family members of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global
4
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023