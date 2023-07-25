Death toll from violent incidents in Ecuador's prisons hits 18

Ecuador's government on Tuesday declared a 60-day state of emergency throughout the country's prisons and authorized armed forces to retake control of jails, following a wave of violence that left 18 dead over the weekend, according to official data. At least 2,700 heavily equipped military and police agents entered the Penitenciaria del Litoral prison in the city of Guayaquil after enactment of the 60-day measure, regaining control of three cellblocks with controlled detonations.

Clashes between organized criminal gangs have taken place since Saturday at the prison, one of the most dangerous in Ecuador. "So far the death of 18 prisoners has been confirmed after the clashes registered since Saturday," the prosecutor's office wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that more than 10 people, including one police officer, were injured during the incidents.

In other prisons, inmates took nearly 100 guards hostage and prisoners in some jails began hunger strikes, without explaining why. Ecuador has long been plagued by prison violence. With this latest surge taking place during campaigning for elections scheduled for Aug. 20, some presidential candidates have pledged prison reforms.

According to the decree signed by Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso on Monday, the prison in Guayaquil is the most dangerous in the country, where inmates used firearms during the unrest and set fire to facilities using gas tanks. Lasso also declared a state of emergency in the provinces of Manabi and Los Rios, as well as in the city of Duran on Monday, after the mayor of the city of Manta, Agustin Intriago, was shot dead on Sunday.

Military intervention in Ecuador's prisons will continue until control has been retaken and there is no threat to prisoners or officials, the government said. Lasso has regularly declared states of emergency in the country's prisons as he tries to tackle violence that has surged since 2021, claiming the lives of hundreds of prisoners.

