Bahrain summons Sweden's charge d'affaires over Koran burning -state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 00:16 IST
Bahrain summoned Sweden's chargé d'affaires and handed her a formal protest letter against "allowing extremists to burn copies of Koran in Stockholm under police protection", the state news agency said on Tuesday citing the foreign ministry.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's strong condemnation and denunciation of the recurrence of these disgraceful incidents, as a serious provocation to the feelings of Muslims and a violation of international principles, and resolutions," it added. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo; editing by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

