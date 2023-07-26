Left Menu

Man kills father with shovel in UP's Etah

PTI | Etah | Updated: 26-07-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 00:39 IST
A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his father with a shovel in Maanpur village here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening following an argument between the two in a field in the village after which the man killed his father.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdeesh (65), police said, adding that action will be initiated when a complaint is received.

A forensic team and dog squad have also reached the village to probe the case, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

