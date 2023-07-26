Left Menu

Mexico to put duties on Chinese aluminum cookware after antidumping probe

Mexico's government on Tuesday said it would apply compensatory duties on aluminum cookware imports originating in China whose value was below a certain level.

The announcement, which would also apply if the merchandise was being sold to Mexico via third countries, was published in a statement in the government's official gazette, and was part of the final resolution on an antidumping probe. Duties will apply to relevant imports lower than the reference price of $10.6 per kilogram, the statement said.

Mexico previously imposed

a 92.64% duty on aluminum pressure cookers from China in 2019.

