Action against illegal sand dredging in Thane; equipment worth Rs 1 crore destroyed

The revenue department officials have destroyed equipment worth Rs 1 crore used in illegal dredging of sand in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said. Following complaints, a raid was conducted at a creek in Mumbra area on Tuesday, Thane tehsildar Yuvraj Bangar told PTI.

Various equipment, including barges, worth Rs 1 crore were destroyed during the drive, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)