Action against illegal sand dredging in Thane; equipment worth Rs 1 crore destroyed
PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The revenue department officials have destroyed equipment worth Rs 1 crore used in illegal dredging of sand in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said. Following complaints, a raid was conducted at a creek in Mumbra area on Tuesday, Thane tehsildar Yuvraj Bangar told PTI.
Various equipment, including barges, worth Rs 1 crore were destroyed during the drive, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 1
- Maharashtra's
- Thane
- Yuvraj Bangar
- Mumbra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
One out of 4 Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India in H1 2023 priced above Rs 1.5 cr
Heroin worth Rs 16 crore seized in Assam, one arrested
MP govt spends Rs 12.74 crore on hired planes, choppers in four months
Andhra Pradesh CID issues notices to Margadarsi subscribers with deposits over Rs 1 crore
ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri's total salary rose 53 pc to Rs 16.31 crore in FY23