Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Kargil heroes at Dras war memorial
PTI | Dras | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:19 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war.
Singh laid a wreath at the memorial.
The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan.
