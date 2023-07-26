Left Menu

Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Kargil heroes at Dras war memorial

Updated: 26-07-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:19 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war.

Singh laid a wreath at the memorial.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan.

