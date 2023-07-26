Left Menu

Bombay HC orders SIT probe in 2018 'fake' encounter of wanted accused in theft cases

Chavan and Sakpal were admitted to a government hospital at Tulinj in Nalasopara area for medical treatment, the police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 10:47 IST
Bombay HC orders SIT probe in 2018 'fake' encounter of wanted accused in theft cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up for a probe into the alleged fake encounter in 2018 of Joginder Rana, a wanted accused in several theft cases.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse on Tuesday said the SIT shall be headed by the Thane police commissioner and a report shall be submitted to the court within four weeks.

The order was passed in a petition filed by Joginder Rana's brother Surendra Rana, who claimed the alleged fake encounter was carried out by police naik Manoj Sakpal and head police constable Mangesh Chavan, who were attached to local crime branch at Nalasopara in Palghar district.

Surendra Rana's advocate Datta Mane told the court that during and after the incident, public/eye witnesses had clicked photographs and recorded video clips which indicate the police carried out ''fake'' encounter of the deceased.

Mane submitted that Surendra Rana had made various representations to the Maharashtra government as well as senior police officials, like the director general of police and the superintendent of police at Palghar, seeking registration of an FIR.

During an earlier hearing, the Palghar superintendent of police filed an affidavit claiming it was Joginder Rana who had attacked the police first.

As per the affidavit, on July 23, 2018, Chavan and Sakpal were coming to the police station when they spotted Joginder. When the duo intercepted Joginder, he took out his knife and started attacking them. In retaliation, Chavan shot two rounds at Joginder. He was declared dead at a hospital. Chavan and Sakpal were admitted to a government hospital at Tulinj in Nalasopara area for medical treatment, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023