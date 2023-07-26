SC revives plea of Gyanvapi panel which was disposed of while staying ASI survey on mosque premises
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Wednesday revived a plea by the Gyanvapi panel that it had inadvertently disposed of on July 24 while staying an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey on the mosque premises to determine if it was built upon a temple.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia of the Gyanvapi mosque, that instead of its interim plea seeking halting of the ASI work, the main plea was disposed of by the court on the last date of hearing.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government and the ASI, said that he has no objection to the revival of the special leave petition of the mosque committee.
In the main plea, the mosque committee had sought dismissal of the lawsuit of the Hindu party in the Varanasi district court under order VII Rule 11(c) of the Civil Procedure Code for filing it on a paper which has not been duly ''stamped and authorised''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Orange alert for Uttarakhand: CM Dhami says state "on full alert mode"
Uttarakhand: 4 dead, 10 injured due to falling debris on Gangotri National Highway near Gangnani
Uttarakhand: Bridge washed away due to flood in Jummagad river, contact lost several border villages
4 pilgrims from MP dead as landslide buries vehicles in Uttarkashi
Uttarakhand: Bridge washed away due to flood in Jummagad river, contact lost with several border villages