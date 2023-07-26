Left Menu

Neurosurgeon attacked by knife-wielding patient

A senior neurosurgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here was allegedly attacked by his patient with a small knife during a consultation meeting in his chamber, police said on Wednesday. The patient, identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, suddenly got agitated and attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket, hospital sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 12:59 IST
Neurosurgeon attacked by knife-wielding patient
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A senior neurosurgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here was allegedly attacked by his patient with a small knife during a consultation meeting in his chamber, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the 21-year-old patient was undergoing treatment under Dr Satnam Singh Chabbra, chairman, neurology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He met the surgeon on Tuesday for consultation. The patient, identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, suddenly got agitated and attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket, hospital sources said. However, the timely intervention by the hospital security prevented any serious injury to the doctor. The patient was overpowered and handed over to police, they said. A police officer said the surgeon received a small cut on his thumb in the incident. He said action under the Prevention of Violence against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institution Bill, 2018 has been initiated against the patient on the complaint of the surgeon. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

