Valuables worth Rs 92,100 stolen from temple in Thane; case registered against unidentified persons

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-07-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 13:04 IST
Valuables worth Rs 92,100 stolen from temple in Thane; case registered against unidentified persons
Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 92,100 from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday when the thieves allegedly broke into the temple located in Kalyan area and stole gold, silver ornaments and other valuables, the official from Bazarpeth police station said.

Based on a complaint by the temple priest, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), he said.

Efforts were on to nab the thieves, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

