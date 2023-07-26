Ladakh: Kargil gets first women police station

The first-ever women police station has started functioning here in the Union Territory of Ladakh, an official said on Wednesday, terming it a significant step towards empowering women and ensuring their safety.

Additional Director General of Police, Ladakh, S D Singh Jamwal inaugurated the police station, which will specifically deal with crimes against women, he said.

''The station will operate round the clock to ensure immediate assistance and support for women in need. Additionally, it will act as a resource centre, providing guidance and counselling services for women facing challenging situations,'' the official spokesman said.

After inaugurating the police station, Jamwal emphasised the importance of women's empowerment and their active participation in the law enforcement.

''The inauguration of the women police station in Kargil is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and secure society. This initiative will enable women to approach the police with greater confidence, knowing that their concerns will be addressed sensitively and expeditiously,'' the Ladakh police chief said.

The spokesman said the establishment of the women police station in Kargil marks a momentous occasion, as it will play a pivotal role in addressing the concerns and challenges faced by women in the area.

''With a dedicated focus on handling cases related to women's rights, domestic violence, harassment, and other gender-specific offenses, this new initiative aims to provide a safer and more supportive environment for women to report incidents and seek justice,'' he said.

The spokesman said the police station is staffed with a team of trained and dedicated female police officers who are well-equipped to handle cases involving women.

''The Ladakh police department is committed to strengthening the bond between the police force and the community, and this new women's police station is a testament to that commitment,'' he said.

He said the women police station aims to foster trust and cooperation between women and law enforcement, ultimately leading to a safer and more secure environment for all residents of Kargil.

