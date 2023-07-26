Delhi govt declares dry day on Independence Day, Muharram, Janmashtami, Eid-e-Milad
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Liquor sale in Delhi will be prohibited on four days including the Independence Day, during the ongoing quarter ending September 31, said a Delhi government statement.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal of excise department for a ban on liquor sale on Muharram, July 29, Independence Day, August 15, Janmashtami, September 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28, it said. The Delhi government declares dry days every three months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Independence Day
- Muharram
- Delhi
- Janmashtami
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Parliament complex plays host to first Indian Independence Day celebration
Muharram will be a working day for teachers undergoing training programme
Political parties in Kashmir call for lifting of ban on Muharram processions
Pak telecom authority announces 'partial suspension' of mobile services till Muharram
Pak deploys Army across nation to ensure security during month of Muharram