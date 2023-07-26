Left Menu

Three held for sexually exploiting, thrashing minor girl in UP's Meerut

A youth was arrested, along with two of his accomplices, here in a village under the Kithore Police Station for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor girl and circulating an objectionable video of her, police said on Wednesday.Superintendent of Police Rural Kamlesh Thakur said that the arrests were made on the complaint of a woman, who alleged that a 22-year-old youth named Shakir sexually exploited her 17-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage for two years.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:19 IST
Three held for sexually exploiting, thrashing minor girl in UP's Meerut
A youth was arrested, along with two of his accomplices, here in a village under the Kithore Police Station for allegedly ''sexually exploiting'' a minor girl and circulating an objectionable video of her, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Thakur said that the arrests were made on the complaint of a woman, who alleged that a 22-year-old youth named Shakir sexually exploited her 17-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage for two years. She also alleged some of his friends thrashed her daughter and also made a video of her, the SP said. Police have arrested three persons in the matter booking them under sections of the IPC as well as the POCSO Act, he said.

Thakur said that the statement of the girl is being taken and she has been sent for medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

