Left Menu

30,000 vacancies filled in JK after Article 370 abrogated: govt in RS

Nearly 30,000 vacancies were filled in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.Rai said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out several governance reforms, including in the area of recruitment.After abrogation of Article 370, large scale recruitment drive has been carried out and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has filled 29,295 vacancies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:28 IST
30,000 vacancies filled in JK after Article 370 abrogated: govt in RS
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 30,000 vacancies were filled in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Rai said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out several governance reforms, including in the area of recruitment.

''After abrogation of Article 370, large scale recruitment drive has been carried out and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has filled 29,295 vacancies. Recruiting agencies have advertised 7,924 vacancies and examinations in respect of 2,504 vacancies have been conducted,'' he said in response to a written question.

The minister said the identification of vacancies in the government and recruitment is a continuous and ongoing process and taken up under an accelerated recruitment drive.

According to him, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken various initiatives to bring down unemployment by implementing various self employment schemes through different departments. These include providing subsidised loans for the establishment of sustainable income generation units.

From the results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), estimates of unemployment rate are not available specifically for educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir for the period April-June 2021, he said.

However, the minister said, from the PLFS conducted during July 2020-June 2021, estimate of unemployment rate among those in the 15-29 age group for Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023