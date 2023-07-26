Left Menu

Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal gets one more year to submit report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:35 IST
Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal gets one more year to submit report
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal established to address water-sharing disputes between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra has been granted one-year extension to submit its report and decision.

According to a gazette notification issued on Monday, the tribunal has requested an extension for submitting its further report.

''...the Central Government hereby extends the period of submission of further report by the said Tribunal for a further period of one year with effect from 20th August, 2023,'' the notification read.

The tribunal was originally required to submit its findings within three years from its constitution but due to various reasons, the deadline has been extended multiple times.

The Centre had initially set the effective date of the tribunal's constitution as August 21, 2013, and accordingly, the deadline for submitting the report was set for August 20, 2016.

Subsequently, the tribunal requested two further extensions, with the deadlines extended to August 20, 2017, and August 20, 2018, respectively.

Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and the central government made additional references to the tribunal, leading to the need for further reports. The deadline for these supplementary reports was also extended on multiple occasions.

The issue of water sharing from the Mahadayi river has been a contentious one between the states concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023