Cargo ship fire off Dutch coast still raging - coastguard spokesperson

The fire on a cargo ship carrying cars north of the Netherlands' West Frisian Islands is still raging, with all scenarios being considered to contain the situation including sinking the ship, a spokesperson for the Dutch coastguard said on Wednesday.

One person and several other crew members were hurt when the fire broke out, which had forced several crew members to jump overboard.

