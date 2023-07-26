Left Menu

Cargo ship fire off Dutch coast still raging - coastguard spokesperson

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:38 IST
The fire on a cargo ship carrying cars north of the Netherlands' West Frisian Islands is still raging, with all scenarios being considered to contain the situation including sinking the ship, a spokesperson for the Dutch coastguard said on Wednesday.

One person and several other crew members were hurt when the fire broke out, which had forced several crew members to jump overboard.

