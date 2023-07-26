Left Menu

Russia and North Korea to strengthen defence cooperation

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:46 IST
Russia and North Korea to strengthen defence cooperation
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia and North Korea plan to strengthen defence cooperation, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday after talks in Pyongyang with his North Korean counterpart. "I am convinced that today's talks will contribute to strengthening cooperation between our defence departments," Shoigu said in remarks published by Russia's Defence Ministry.

Shoigu was heading a Russian delegation visiting North Korea for commemorations marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War and the struggle against the United States and its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

