Global cooperation critical in fight against challenges: Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says global cooperation is critical in the fight against challenges such as counter-terrorism and information and communication technology related crimes.

Ntshavheni was speaking to media on the sidelines of the 13th BRICS National Security Advisors Meeting held in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed matters relating to counter-terrorism, the use of ICT in committing crime, water, energy and food security, with a view to make recommendations on these matters at the BRICS Summit that will be held in August.

“As South Africa, we are delighted to have hosted two successful meetings of the National Security Advisors.

“The global village makes counter-terrorism important. The use of ICT, whether it’s cyber-attacks, the use of AI for negativity instead of for good, doesn’t have national borders. It transcends national borders. As a result, we have to cooperate,” she said.

Ntshavheni said other global challenges were also on the table at the meeting.

“When we introduced issues of food, energy and water security, we didn’t only focus on... intelligence-related matters. There’s a proposal that we must also consider bringing other issues like health and financial security, given the challenges that the globe is facing,” Ntshavheni said.

Friends of BRICS

The Minister also touched on the Friends of BRICS meeting that took place earlier this week.

With regard to the expansion of the bloc, the Minister said those who are interested in the expansion of the group are operating from the premise of "deepening cooperation from countries that understand each other" and advancing "national interests that are inclusive and also protecting the environment" while dealing with the destabilisation of the continent of Africa.

“What was important for us as South Africa is that we hosted the Friends of BRICS - and the deliberations that arose from that and the appreciation by the members for our inclusiveness and the need to get more people participating in the Friends of BRICS category."

Ntshavheni said for South Africa, it is "pleasing" that the discussion on the expansion of the bloc and the resultant decision will take place under the country's chairship.

Looking forward, the Minister said at the Russia-Africa Summit, which will be held on Thursday and Friday, the issue of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is expected to be discussed.

“For us as South Africa, on the sidelines, the Africa Peace Initiative will also get feedback on the issues we raised previously with President Putin on the 10-points that they’ve raised,” she said.

