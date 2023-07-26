Two detained under PSA in J-K’s Rajouri, Samba

Two alleged criminals were detained under the stringent Public safety Act in Rajouri and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Shakeel, a resident of Muradpur village in Rajouri, and Balwander Singh alias ''Goru Jatt'' of Rahya Ranjari in Samba were detained under the PSA for their repeated involvement in criminal activities for the past several years, a police spokesman said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

The spokesman said the order for detention of the duo was issued by concerned deputy commissioners on the recommendations of the police.

''Shakeel was found involved in multiple cases of bovine smuggling, while Singh was accused in several cases related to attempt to murder, firing and heroin trafficking. They have been posing a grave threat to public peace and tranquility,'' he said.

Meanwhile, four drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested along with suspected heroin from Kathua and Jammu districts.

Vishavdeep Singh and Ranjeet Singh were arrested along with 8.30 gram of heroin during vehicle checking at Hatli Morh in Kathua, while Arun Kumar of Qasim Nagar area was apprehended with about 20 gram of heroin in Jammu, the spokesman said.

He said a suspected woman was also arrested after six gram of heroin and 200 gram of ganja was recovered from her possession in Bahu Fort area of Jammu.

