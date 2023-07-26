Vatican prosecutor seeks seven-year sentence for cardinal
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 15:16 IST
The prosecutor at a Vatican corruption trial linked to a botched real estate deal in London asked a court on Wednesday to convict Cardinal Angelo Becciu and sentence the former Holy See power broker to seven years and three months in jail. Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi made the request at the end of his summing up at the trial, which began two years ago this month and where Becciu is one of 10 defendants.
All of them have denied any wrongdoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angelo Becciu
- Vatican
- London
- Holy See
- Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi
- VATICAN CITY
Advertisement
ALSO READ
London Stock Exchange Group to provide data, workflow solutions to IndusInd Bank
Teen hacked Uber, Revolut and Grand Theft Auto maker, London court hears
Man jailed for Vietnamese lorry deaths in London court
Man jailed for Vietnamese lorry deaths in London court
Piyush Goyal concludes “highly successful” meeting with European Free Trade Association in London