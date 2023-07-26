Left Menu

Moldova to cut number of Russian diplomats over 'hostile actions'

Moldova is cutting the number of diplomats Russia can have in Chisinau, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, complaining about years of "hostile actions" by Moscow and noting a media report about possible spying kit installed on the embassy's roof. Relations between ex-Soviet Moldova and Russia have reached new lows as pro-European President Maia Sandu has pushed to bring the small country out of Russia's sphere of influence, and strongly condemned Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 15:19 IST
Moldova to cut number of Russian diplomats over 'hostile actions'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova is cutting the number of diplomats Russia can have in Chisinau, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, complaining about years of "hostile actions" by Moscow and noting a media report about possible spying kit installed on the embassy's roof.

Relations between ex-Soviet Moldova and Russia have reached new lows as pro-European President Maia Sandu has pushed to bring the small country out of Russia's sphere of influence, and strongly condemned Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. "We agreed on the need to limit the number of accredited diplomats from Russia, so that there are fewer people trying to destabilize the Republic of Moldova," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said at a cabinet meeting.

He said the Russian embassy had already been informed of the decision. "For many years we have been the object of hostile Russian actions and policies. Many of them were made through the embassy," he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing that Moldova's decision would "not go unanswered," calling it "another step in the destruction of bilateral relations" between the countries. Commenting on the report about the spying gear, Zakharova said: "The accusation of spying activities by employees of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau is unfounded. It is a fantasy which has nothing to do with reality."

In his remarks, Popescu alluded to a media report by The Insider and television channel Jurnal TV about equipment installed on the Russian embassy's rooftop that could be used for spying. The report said that 28 satellite dishes, masts, and transmitting and receiving devices had been installed on the embassy and a neighbouring residential building used by diplomats and technical personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023