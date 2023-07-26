Left Menu

Soldiers blockade Niger's presidential palace - security sources

Some soldiers from Niger's presidential guard have blockaded the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, several security sources said on Wednesday. An official in the presidency said staff inside the palace did not have access to their offices.

Some soldiers from Niger's presidential guard have blockaded the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, several security sources said on Wednesday. A Reuters reporter saw military vehicles blocking the entrance to the presidential palace.

Access to ministries next to the palace had also been blocked, the security sources said.

Access to ministries next to the palace had also been blocked, the security sources said. An official in the presidency said staff inside the palace did not have access to their offices. It was not immediately clear whether President Mohamed Bazoum was inside.

 

