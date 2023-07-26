Ramaphosa to host Presidential Imbizo in Eastern Cape on 11 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will next month host the ninth District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo at the Magwala Sports Field in the Chris Hani District Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

The imbizo will be held on Friday, 11 August.

The imbizo is a platform for face-to-face engagement between citizens and senior government leaders, to hold the administration to account. It allows government to consult and brief communities on development and service delivery in various areas.

The DDM was approved by government structures, including Cabinet, to integrate service delivery that will be more practical, achievable, implementable, measurable and clearly aligned to the key priorities of the government.

The model seeks to change the face of rural and urban landscapes by ensuring complementarity between urban and rural development, with a deliberate emphasis on local economic development.

The Cabinet-approved District Development Model is due for implementation in all of South Africa’s 44 municipal districts and eight metropolitans.

Preceding the imbizo will be a series of build-up outreach activities led by Ministers, MECs and Mayors in parts of the Chris Hani District Municipality and across the Eastern Cape Province.

The model also seeks to ensure that municipalities are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandate.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)