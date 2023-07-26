SPO bludgeoned to death in Haryana's Faridabad, FIR registered

Left Menu

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 26-07-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 15:49 IST
A Faridabad police SPO was bludgeoned to death by an unidentified assailant in the Surajkund area here, officials said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after a tea seller found the Special Police Officer, Mohan Lal (42), lying in a pool of blood near a police picket and informed Constable Om Singh, who was on duty with the victim on Tuesday night, they said.

Lal was a resident of Ratta Khera village in Sirsa district, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Singh, Lal went to the police picket around 8:15 pm. Around an hour later, the tea seller informed Singh that the SPO was lying near the police picket and bleeding from the head.

Singh rushed to the spot and took Lal to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

During the investigation, some vendors told the police that a boy was seen roaming in the area with an interlock tile in his hand and it is possible that he attacked Lal, they said.

The boy had come near the police picket around 8:20 pm and was abusing Lal, who had asked him to leave, police said.

On the basis of Singh's complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Surajkund police station on Wednesday, they said.

The SPO's family has been informed. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the accused, said investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarjeet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

