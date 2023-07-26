Russian court jails top cyber security executive for 14 years in treason case - TASS

A Russian court on Wednesday convicted Ilya Sachkov, a top cyber security executive, of treason and jailed him for 14 years, the state news agency TASS reported.

TASS had previously said that the case centred on allegations that Sachkov had passed classified information to foreign spies.

Sachkov, who denied wrongdoing, helped found Group-IB, once one of Russia's most prominent cybersecurity firms which announced earlier this year it had cut ties with its original market.

