FIR against three over issuance of fake caste certificate

A case has been registered on court directives against three people including a former tehsildar after a man was illegally issued a Scheduled Caste certificate in this district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the case has been registered against Mukesh Kumar Singh, former tehsildar (revenue department employee) of Bansdih, and two brothers -- Pradeep Kumar and Neeraj Kumar -- based on the complaint of Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narayan Vais at Bansdih Kotwali police station.

The Special Judge, SC/ST Court, while hearing a case on July 19, had ordered the police to file a case within a week against the accused for issuing the SC certificate wrongly to one Baliram Prasad.

The FIR was lodged on Tuesday.

Baliram Prasad does not belong to ST category yet a certificate was issued in his name, police said.

Station House Officer Yogendra Singh said the police are investigating the matter.

